Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $198.11 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $151.43 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.99 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/quaker-chemical-corp-nysekwr-position-reduced-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.