Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Trading Down 5.3%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.82. 770,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,082,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBYI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Puma Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 245.22% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,665,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,785 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,170,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,191,000 after purchasing an additional 308,479 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,077,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 19.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 987,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 161,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

