PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We attended PTC’s customer conference (LiveWorx) in Boston. With a couple noisy quarters behind the company we found the conference as an opportunity to revisit the long-term story. Though we believe some expected an update on the F23 targets, additional work needs to be done to convert the estimates to ASC 606; importantly, however, management reaffirmed the $850M F23 FCF target. From a technology standpoint, we recommend investors watch the keynote when it is available online as it is helpful in visualizing the company’s technology portfolio, but we also provide detail within. We continue to believe the company has many options for upside on an already compelling TAM inclusive of its meaningful partnerships. We remain encouraged by PTC’s long-term prospect. Maintain Outperform rating and $110 price target.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of PTC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.88.

PTC stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. PTC has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,260 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $206,722.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 646.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

