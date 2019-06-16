ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 10,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 948,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

