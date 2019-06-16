PRiVCY Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $98,231.00 and $500.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00355067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.69 or 0.02333153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000367 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00155605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $738.09 or 0.08021132 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24.

