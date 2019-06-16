Private Advisors LLC Invests $174,000 in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,265,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Interior Concepts in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SIC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.87. 181,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,958. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

