Private Advisors LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.41.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

