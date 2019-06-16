Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 20,062 Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAF stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

