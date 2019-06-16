Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $23,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,478,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,330,000 after acquiring an additional 607,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,887,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after acquiring an additional 365,622 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,732,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,894 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 185.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after acquiring an additional 948,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,628 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $54.04 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $552.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. US Capital Advisors downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $141,749.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

