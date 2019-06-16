Primecap Management Co. CA Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nlight were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nlight by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nlight by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 284,783 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nlight alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.22 million, a PE ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.22. Nlight Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.47 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $114,047.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sixth Mdv Partners, L.L.C. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,017.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/primecap-management-co-ca-has-7-89-million-holdings-in-nlight-inc-nasdaqlasr.html.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.