PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Holdings Reduced by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lowered its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,214,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,212,000 after acquiring an additional 123,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 89,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 109,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,245. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $854.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $54,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $593,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,396 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/pricesmart-inc-nasdaqpsmt-holdings-reduced-by-pecaut-co.html.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.