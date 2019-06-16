Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3,277.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 834,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 810,044 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Bank of America raised Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.88 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.48.

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $181.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

