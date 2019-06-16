PopularCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $359,026.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 70.6% higher against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $359,026.00 and approximately $116.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.01473837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00068996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) traded up 2,921.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010340 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011248 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001075 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,909,734,309 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

