Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $189.64 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $193.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 79.99%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $1,860,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,269.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $1,681,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,313.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,612 shares of company stock worth $37,530,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/pool-co-nasdaqpool-stake-raised-by-neuburgh-advisers-llc.html.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.