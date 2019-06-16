Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 79.99%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $186.00 price objective on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

POOL traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,784. Pool has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $193.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,569,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $1,681,459.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,313.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,612 shares of company stock worth $37,530,142. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

