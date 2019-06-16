PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,877,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $933,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 207,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $10,188,196.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $96,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 55,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,876,114.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,389.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 498,343 shares of company stock valued at $16,927,360 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

