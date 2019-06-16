PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $137.00

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $137.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00354933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.84 or 0.02324357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00154952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000706 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

