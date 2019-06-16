Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Holdings Increased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Shares of PHD opened at $10.65 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

