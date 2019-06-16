Peoples Bank OH Has $289,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,760,000 after buying an additional 5,719,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,825,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after buying an additional 1,394,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,323,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,154,000 after buying an additional 1,256,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.86 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

