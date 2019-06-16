Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
In related news, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,875 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $212,171.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,487.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Fair purchased 11,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $214,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,340.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $529,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,228,000 after buying an additional 547,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 37.0% during the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 3,009,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,482,000 after buying an additional 812,575 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 153.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 416.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 687,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 554,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
