Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,875 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $212,171.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,487.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Fair purchased 11,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $214,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,340.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $529,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,228,000 after buying an additional 547,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 37.0% during the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 3,009,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,482,000 after buying an additional 812,575 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 153.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 416.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 687,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 554,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

