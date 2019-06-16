Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCS. HSBC raised their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.95) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McCarthy & Stone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.78 ($1.79).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

Shares of MCS stock opened at GBX 136.90 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $735.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. McCarthy & Stone has a 52 week low of GBX 96.05 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 144.40 ($1.89).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.