Pecaut & CO. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Source Capital makes up approximately 2.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Source Capital by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Source Capital by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.81. 7,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $40.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

