Pecaut & CO. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Liberty Media Formula One Series A comprises approximately 2.3% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 64,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 81,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pecaut & CO. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/pecaut-co-boosts-holdings-in-liberty-media-formula-one-series-a-nasdaqfwona.html.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.