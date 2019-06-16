Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Patrick V. Auletta Sells 2,300 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $72,059.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PKOH opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

