Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 399,054 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $11.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

