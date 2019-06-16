Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in K12 were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of K12 by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of K12 by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,249,000 after acquiring an additional 180,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

K12 stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.51. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.10.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. K12 had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $253.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. K12’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of K12 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

