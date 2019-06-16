ParallelCoin Price Up 171.8% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00010047 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 171.8% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $285,269.00 and approximately $367.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.01520525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000670 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) traded up 831.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001317 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001223 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

