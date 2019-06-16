Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,751,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,229 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $48,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 230,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $7,507,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,520. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 143.62% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

