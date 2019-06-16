Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.49. 21,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 46,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

The company has a market cap of $342.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $251.77 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 8,519.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

