OmiseGO Price Tops $2.20 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $308.22 million and approximately $161.96 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00024091 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Radar Relay, Fatbtc and Cobinhood. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003823 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 558.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kyber Network, OKEx, CoinExchange, Koinex, FCoin, Tidex, Kucoin, CoinEx, Livecoin, B2BX, DragonEX, TOPBTC, Ovis, Huobi, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Braziliex, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Coinnest, AirSwap, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Crex24, Coinrail, TDAX, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, BitMart, DDEX, IDEX, ChaoEX, Fatbtc, BigONE, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Upbit, BitBay, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, Vebitcoin, ABCC, BitForex, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Liqui, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Binance, IDCM, IDAX, CoinBene, ZB.COM, COSS, Bithumb, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Iquant, C2CX, Independent Reserve, Exmo and Neraex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

