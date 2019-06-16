Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 107,375 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 97,556 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSI stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.50. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $27,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $50,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,069 shares of company stock worth $455,066. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCSI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

