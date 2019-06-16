NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $86,000 Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 24.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1,899.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of BCO stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.08 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $532,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 21,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,754,363.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,656. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $86,000 Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-has-86000-holdings-in-brinks-nysebco.html.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.