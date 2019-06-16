NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Boosts Holdings in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 148.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Sohu.com by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.07. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $431.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-boosts-holdings-in-sohu-com-ltd-nasdaqsohu.html.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.