Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $63,000 in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Stock

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $858,000.

Shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

