Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $52,000 Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,217,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after buying an additional 1,243,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,885,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,315,000 after buying an additional 1,151,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,743,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,295,000 after buying an additional 1,595,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,746,000 after buying an additional 441,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,862.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $52,000 Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-has-52000-stake-in-discovery-communications-inc-nasdaqdisca.html.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.