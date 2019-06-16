Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,980,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,733 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $88,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,456,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,946,000 after acquiring an additional 317,599 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Pentair by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,386,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,962,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 187,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Pentair had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/northern-trust-corp-increases-holdings-in-pentair-plc-nysepnr.html.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.