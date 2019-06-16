Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $94,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

MKL opened at $1,087.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). Markel had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,035.00 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,642. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

