Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,793 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Northern Trust by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

