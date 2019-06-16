Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $198.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.11.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

