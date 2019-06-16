Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 628,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,089 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $83,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $6,626,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 45,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.12. The stock had a trading volume of 133,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,753. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.34 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 700 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $96,082.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $768,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,455 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,658 shares of company stock worth $4,350,613. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

