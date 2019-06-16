Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38,198 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $299,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,033,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,869.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,380.00 target price (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,196.39.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total transaction of $4,836,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,737 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

