Noir Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $551,997.00 and $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00356170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.24 or 0.02336130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00155023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 19,449,114 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

