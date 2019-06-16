No BS Crypto Reaches One Day Volume of $43,567.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $135,256.00 and $43,567.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00363962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.20 or 0.02316707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00155672 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018740 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.