NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get NIO alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NIO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.70 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of NIO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.27.

NIO stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. NIO has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIO (NIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.