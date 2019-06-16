Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NIO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.20 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.70 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.24. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

