Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Cut by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 6,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,899,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,186 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,658,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,818,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

NKE stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

