NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after purchasing an additional 815,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $194.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.20, for a total transaction of $8,693,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,475 shares of company stock worth $17,079,179. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $206.96 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $208.47. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

