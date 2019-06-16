Next.exchange (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Next.exchange has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Next.exchange has a market cap of $2.72 million and $35,664.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00008682 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $730.63 or 0.08181072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00038362 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

Next.exchange (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 44,275,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,502,180 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

