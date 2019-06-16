Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Up 14.6%

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) shares were up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 141,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 213,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a market cap of $65.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Nexoptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

