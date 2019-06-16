New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

In other news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko bought 1,650 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00.

Shares of LYFT opened at $60.96 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The company had revenue of $776.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

